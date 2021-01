அஷ்டமி சப்பரத்தில் உலா வரும் மதுரை மீனாட்சி சுந்தரேஸ்வரர் - தரிசனம் செய்தால் இவ்வளவு புண்ணியமா?

English summary

Madurai Astami Chaparam on January 6th 2021 at meenakshi sundareswarar temple in Madurai. The Astami day of the month of Markazhi, the Lord steps on all living beings. So if you worship Lord Shiva on that day, you will get food for the rest of your life. If you give alms on this day, the blessings will increase. The economic situation will also rise.