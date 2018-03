சொகுசு வாகனம் வாங்கும் ஆசை நிறைவேறனுமா? கபாலீஸ்வரர் ரிஷபவாகனம் பாருங்க!

News

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

The silver Rishaba Vahanam is regarded as one of the more important processions over the Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Panguni Festival. It generally occurs on the fifth night of the Festival, and as you can see from the huge crowds thronging the streets outside the Arunachaleswarar Temple, is very popular and is always well attended. The fifth day of the Kapaliswarar Temple Brahmotsavam witnesses the Rishabha Vahanam festival which begins late at night and ends at 6.00 am the next day.