Purattasi Viratham: புண்ணியம் நிறைந்த புரட்டாசி மாதத்தில் என்னென்ன விரதம் இருக்கு தெரியுமா ?

English summary

Purattasi Viratham Benefits in Tamil: Tamil month of Purattasi comes in the Kanni matham the zodiac which is the Virgo month. Worshiping Ganesha located in the corner of the Kanni Mula ganapathi will bring additional benefits. Not only Saturday but also Monday and Wednesday are auspicious days for Perumal worship. These fasting worships will make the mind of Mahalakshmi happy.