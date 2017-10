சனைச்சரன் எனும் சனி பகவான் யார்? அவர் நல்லவரா கெட்டவரா?

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Saturn the Lord of judgment and common man is about to shift from its exalted state to the house of Scorpio. Whenever there are such planetary changes, they do have their own positive and negative effects on human beings as well. Saturn is one of the large planets and a slow moving one. At the microcosmic level, its planetary rays push one towards hard work and divine justice. The 12th house from the moon, the house where moon is placed and the second house from the moon ascendant are affected by a sade sati period.