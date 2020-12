ஸ்ரீரங்கத்தில் வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி விழா திருநெடுந்தாண்டகத்துடன் தொடங்கியது - 25ல் சொர்க்க வாசல் திறப்பு

English summary

The Vaikunda Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Ranganathar Temple has begun with the Tirunedunthangam. From 15th till the 24th there will be a ten day festival and from the 25th to the 3rd of January there will be a night festival. The main event of Vaikunda Ekadasi will be the opening of the Sorgavasal Tirappu on the 25th at 4.45 am.