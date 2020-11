ஸ்ரீரங்கம் நம்பெருமாள் ஐப்பசி மாத ஊஞ்சல் உற்சவம் - பக்தர்கள் தரிசனம்

English summary

Srirangam Temple Oonjal Festival This festival is celebrated in the Tamil Month of Aippasi also known as Dolothsavam for 9 days. The Namperumal oonjal Festival is celebrated for 9 days every year at the Srirangam Ranganathar Temple. This year’s spring festival started on the 3rd. The festival runs until the 11th 2020.