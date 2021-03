சிவன்மலை ஆண்டவர் உத்தரவுப்பெட்டியில் அம்மையப்பர் படம் தாலி வைத்து பூஜை - என்ன பலன்

English summary

Sivanmalai Andavar temple lord murugan has been instructed to put new material in the order box and perform pooja. Ganesha and Murugan are worshiped along with Goddess Sivan Parvathi on Kailaya Hill, while Agora Veera Bhadrar, a divine horoscope, a Thirumangalyam and coins worth Rs. 32 are worshiped on both sides.