ரஜினி கட்சி அர்ஜுன மூர்த்தி முரசொலி மாறனின் ஆலோசகராக இருந்தது கிடையாது.. தயாநிதி மாறன் விளக்கம்

There is a false news published in certain print & social media that Thiru.Ra. Arjunamurthy (ex-BJP, now with Thiru. Rajinikanth) was an associate/advisor to my late father Thiru Murasoli Maran. This is completely untrue. Requesting media to not publish such false information. 🙏

