தமிழகத்தில் இன்று மேலும் 5795 பேருக்கு கொரோனா.. 116 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு

English summary

In Chennai, 1186 new people have been affected with corona virus. A further 6384 people were cured from corona infection. The corona infection killed 116 people in a single day. The death toll has risen to 6,123 so far. In Tamil Nadu, 6,384 people have recovered in a single day. A total of 2,96,171 people have been reported to have recovered so far. Currently 53,155 people are receiving treatment.