உலக சாதனைக்காக தயாராகும் 800 கிலோ கிச்சடி... தேசிய உணவாக அறிவிக்க திட்டம்?

English summary

News spreads like fire says that Kichchadi is our national food. The Union Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal clarified khichdi was only selected for the World Food India event in a bid to popularise it and it is not a national food. 800 kg kichchadi will be prepared by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor today in Delhi.