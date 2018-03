பெங்களூரில் பரபரப்பு.. லோக்ஆயுக்தா அலுவலகத்திற்குள்ளே புகுந்து நீதிபதிக்கு கத்தி குத்து!

India

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Shetty stabbed, admitted in serious condition. The Lokayukta of Karnataka, P Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed at his office in Bengaluru. He has been admitted in a serious condition at the Mallya hospital. The incident took place at the Lokayukta office at around 2 pm on Saturday. The accused person has been identified as Tejas and has been taken into custody.