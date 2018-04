ஆதார் எண்ணை வச்சு உங்க நண்பருக்கு பணம் போட்டு விடலாம்... தெரியுமோ?

India

People always wonder what Aadhaar has got to do with Cash Transfers - and specifically for LPG cylinders. The concept is really quite simple. In India, the government gives all residents a rebate on LPG cylinders - the intent is to enable people to move from kerosene and other unhealthy methods of cooking to a cleaner and safer method - and not worrying about the incremental cost (if any). As such even though the market price for a cylinder is about Rs. 800, we pay Rs. 400.