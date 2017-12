வருகிறது இந்தியாவின் முதல் தேசிய ரயில் மற்றும் போக்குவரத்து பல்கலைக்கழகம்.. சிறப்பம்சம் என்ன?

India

Shyamsundar

English summary

Central government announced that Gujarat will get National Train and Transport University. Train and Transport University will be constructed in Vadora. It was a major boost for the Indian Railways with the Cabinet approving the setting up of the first National Rail and Transport University (NRTU). The premier institution will be set up in Vadodra, Gujarat and according to the Railway Ministry, the university would skill human resources and the build the capability of the Indian Railways.The ministry also said, " India's 1st National Rail & Transportation University to transform Indian railway and transport sector for a New India." Railway Minister.