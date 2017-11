அந்தமானில் நவ.7ல் புதிய காற்றழுத்த தாழ்வு நிலை... கன மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு - இந்திய வானிலை மையம்

India

Mayura Akilan

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri lanka area is likely to develop over Andaman Sea around 7th November.This, too, is forecast to enter the Gulf of Thailand enroute to the Andaman Sea, but would lose momentum since the predecessor would still be engaged in an elaborate landfall over the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 7.