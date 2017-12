பாஜக பகிரங்கமாக மன்னிப்பு கேட்க வேண்டும்.. கபில் சிபல் சாட்டையடி

India

Sutha

English summary

Speaking to media, Senior COngress leader Kabil Sibal said,'' I had always maintained that this was no scam. It was a scam by former CAG Vinod Rai. We stand vindicated.... The telecom sector is in dire straits thanks to Vinod Rai and then leaders of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.'' A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 16 other accused will walk free, as the special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all 18 accused in the 2G spectrum scam. Citing lack of evidence, in a one-line order, the special court found all accused not guilty.