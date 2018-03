அமித்ஷாவுக்கு எதிரான வழக்கை விசாரித்த நீதிபதி லோயா மரண வழக்கு.. வாதம் முடிந்து தீர்ப்பு ஒத்திவைப்பு

India

English summary

The Supreme Court has reserved orders on a petition that sought a probe into the death of Judge Loya. The court reserved its verdict after hearing at length arguments advanced by all sides including the state of Maharashtra. On the last date of hearing the Maharashtra government said that there was nothing but politics. There is nothing amiss in the death of Judge, B H Loya and there is only politics in it, the government also said.