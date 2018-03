தொடரும் சோதனை: உ.பி. முதல்வர் யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் மீது கூட்டணி கட்சி அமைச்சர் கடும் பாய்ச்சல்!

India

Yes we are part of the Govt and of NDA but BJP is not following coalition dharma, I have been expressing my concerns, lekin ye log 325 seats ke nashe mein pagal ho kar ghoom rahe hain: OP Rajbhar,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and UP Minister pic.twitter.com/ULkDtifo3z

The Govt(UP) is just focused on temples, and not on welfare of the poor. The same poor who voted the Govt to power. There is lot of talk but little change on the ground: OP Rajbhar,Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and UP Minister pic.twitter.com/zddwjEEJqD

English summary

If on the one hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the wrath of its alliance partners at the Centre, on the other, the saffron party is witnessing dissent by one of its allies in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP with its alliance partners are running coalition governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.