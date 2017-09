தமிழக மாணவர்களுக்கு 2 லட்சத்து 88 ஆயிரம் நிதியுதவி.. டல்லாஸ் தமிழர்கள் நடிகர் சூர்யாவிடம் உறுதி!

World

Shankar

English summary

Metroplex Tamil Sangam organized a fundraising event for Actor Surya's Agaram Foundation in Dallas Texas. 75 thousand dollars were donated to the foundation and 213 thousand dollars are pledged during the event. Surya thanked American Tamils' overwhelming support in all the five cities he visited during this trip. Agaram Foundation is also setting up a Non Profit organization in US benefiting poor students in Tamil Nadu.