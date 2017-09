இந்துத்துவ சக்திகளுக்கு எதிராக சமூக நீதி சக்திகள் ஒன்றிணைவோம் -கலிஃபோர்னியாவிலிருந்து ஒரு அழைப்பு!

World

Shankar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

139th birth anniversary of Social revolutionary Periyar was celebrated at Dr.Martin Luther King Library Hall, San Jose State University, California State, USA. Initially, the greetings message of Dr.K.Veeramani, President, Dravidar Kazhagam was presented thro video to the audience. Dr.Amrik Singh, CSU, Sacramento University, Pieter Friedrich, Organisation for Indian Minorities, S.Karthikeyan, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Bhajan Singh, B.R.Ambedkar Sikh Foundation, G.Karunanidhy, AIOBC Federation spoke on the theme of Periyar’s Self Respect Movement and Humanism. Ashok Boola, BAMCEF co-ordinated the event effectively. Vinothini Kantharaj, Periyar International, California Chapter welcomed the dignitaries and audience.