“ஏய் இது எங்க ஏரியா உள்ள வராத”.. இனிமே நாய் இப்டி கோபமா பேசினாலும் ஆச்சர்யப்படுறதுக்கு இல்ல பாஸ்!

View this post on Instagram

Stella shows us that communication is way more than just saying words! This morning while Jake was on his computer and I was reading, Stella wanted us to look at her. • After she told us “Now now now now Stella Stella look,” Stella patiently waited for us to understand what she was saying. When I finally “got it” and told her I was watching, Stella pounced on her ball. • Stella got our attention by telling us to look at her, waited for confirmation that we understood, then went ahead and started playing. • Successful communication includes sharing a message with someone, waiting for them to respond, understanding their response, and responding or acting accordingly. I love that our little talking dog is such an amazing communicator! 🐶🗣💫