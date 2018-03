திரிபுராவில் லெனின் சிலையை போல, தமிழகத்தில் பெரியார் சிலை வீழும்: பாஜக நிர்வாகி பகிரங்க மிரட்டல்

Tamilnadu

Veera Kumar

BJP successful completed the fall of Lenin in #Tripura ! Can’t wait for the fall of EV Ramasamy statues in Tamil Nadu. Good Night all. pic.twitter.com/36S1fsPfWZ

English summary

