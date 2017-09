தூய்மையே கடவுள்.. மோடியின் திட்டத்திற்கு ரஜினி ஆதரவு

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness.

English summary

