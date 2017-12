கணினி அறிவியல் வேலையில்லா பட்டாதாரி ஆசிரியர்கள் - ஈரோடு நகரில் முதல் மாநாடு

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

English summary

Tamil Nadu Computer Science B.Ed Graduate Teachers held first conference on 7th January, 2018 in Erode. The Tamil Nadu Computer Science B.Ed Graduate Teachers Welfare Society urged the Department of School Education to take steps to fill up the vacancies of computer science teachers in government higher secondary schools that were upgraded during the period 2006 – 2011.