தலையில் முடிகொட்டி வழுக்கை விழுகிறதா? சுக்கிர பகவானை வணங்குங்க!

News

lekhaka-ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

English summary

Hair loss can affect just your scalp or your entire body. It can be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions or medications. Anyone can experience hair loss, but it's more common in men. Baldness typically refers to excessive hair loss from your scalp. Hereditary hair loss with age is the most common cause of baldness. Some people prefer to let their hair loss run its course untreated and unhidden. Others may cover it up with hairstyles, makeup, hats or scarves. And still others choose one of the treatments available to prevent further hair loss and to restore growth.