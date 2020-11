அரசாளும் வரம் வேண்டுமா? கார்த்திகை தீப திருநாளில் விரதமிருந்து விளக்கேற்றுங்கள்

English summary

In the month of Karthika, the Sun orbits Mars, the house of Scorpio. Karthika star chief Agni Bhagavan. On the star day of Karthika, the Moon orbits in the full zodiac sign of Taurus. Taurus Libra House. That is why it is hoped that there will be innumerable benefits to worship by lighting a lamp on the full moon day in the month of Karthika. Let's see who are the beneficiaries of Karthika Deepa Thirunal.