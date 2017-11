சென்னைக்கு தண்ணில கண்டம் இருக்கா? சிவகாமி கம்ப்யூட்டர் சொல்லும் ஜோதிடம்!

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Northeast Monsoon continues to be vigorous over most parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu for several days now. In fact, rains have now picked up pace over interior parts of Tamil Nadu during the last 7 days. Year 2017 has Kaala Megha. This name is a popular one and very revealing. Kaala megha means dark clouds. Kaala Megha is a dark-cloud that suddenly bursts to give heavy rainfall. It also means unexpected heavy rains. The nature of this Megha is that it comes with heavy winds. Windiness and speed are the main features. This could mean rainfall from storms.