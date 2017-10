ருணவிமோசன பிரதோஷத்தை தவற விட்டுட்டீங்களா? கவலை வேண்டாம்! மீண்டும் நாளை வருகிறது!

News

When Pradosham occurs on a Tuesday it is known as Runa Vimochana Pradosham. It has the special quality of dissolving negative debt karma. Runa Vimochana Pradosham is a special day on which the energies of this day are aligned in such a way that one who does the specific mantras and prayers gets freed from their debts of life.