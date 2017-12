சொந்த வீடு இருந்தும் குடி போக தடையா? சிறுவாபுரி முருகனை வணங்குங்க!

News

Staff

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Wining a house no longer a dream with the blessings of Siruvapuri Murugan Siruvapuri is located about 40 kms from Chennai on Chennai Kolkata highway. The temple is located about 3 km off the highway. Lord Muruga here is believed to grant wishes for those intend to buy or construct a house. Many people who wish to buy a house visit Lord Muruga here for blessings to fulfill their wish.