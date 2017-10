அக்டோபர் 12 உலக மூட்டு நோய் தினம்... சனைஸ்வரனை வணங்கி மூட்டு நோயை விரட்டுவோம்!

News

Throughout the world millions of people are affected by arthritis, their lives being changed by the sometimes constant pain of inflamed joints. World Arthritis Day is a day to remember and raise awareness of this condition, and how it affects the lives of those that suffer with it. World Arthritis day was brought about by the Arthritis Foundation to do just that, and to encourage policymakers to help lower the burden of those suffering from Arthritis all over the world.