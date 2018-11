சபாஷ்... பிக் பாஸ் 2 புகழ் நித்யா, மகள் போஷிகாவுடன் சேர்ந்து செய்த செயல்...!

View this post on Instagram

Spread love.... Bring in smile unto others..... #hairdonation.... donate_ur_hair for making wigs to the cancer patients.... Get in touch with @hair_donation to donate and spread Love ..... #BeU #WE Giving is not about making a donation.... It's about making a difference.....

A post shared by Nithya official (@nithya_dheju) on Nov 17, 2018 at 9:03am PST