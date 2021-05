நீர்வளத்துறை அமைச்சர் துரைமுருகன்: கருணாநிதி தொடங்கி ஸ்டாலின் அமைச்சரவை வரை அசாத்திய பயணம்

English summary

Durai Murugan 01 Jul 1938, 84. General secratary of DMK. He graduated in BL and MA and an advocate by profession. Durai Murugan has been a legislator for almost 44+ years, and is known for his sense of humour and debating skills. Who served in the Karunanidhi cabinet, is now the Water Resources Minister in MK Stalin's cabinet.