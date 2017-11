தொண்டரை கால் அமுக்க வைத்த பாஜக எம்.எல்.ஏ.: தீயாக பரவிய வீடியோ

India

Shyamsundar

#WATCH : Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal 'Nandi' gets foot massage by BJP workers after local body polls campaigning, in Allahabad pic.twitter.com/iQZsm4L6if

English summary

A video of UP BJP MLA Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has gone viral. In that video, a BJP worker is seen giving foot massage to the MLA Nand Gopal.