ஐஎன்எக்ஸ் மீடியா வழக்கு: கார்த்தி சிதம்பரத்தின் உதவியை நாடியதாக ஒப்புக் கொண்ட இந்திராணி

India

Siva

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

There was no change in the statement of Indrani Mukerjea who was brought face to face with Karti Chidambaram by the CBI while probing the INX Media case. In her statement she said that she had sought the help of Chess Management Service. Further Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter had sought the help of Karti's firm once their FIPB clearance was rejected.