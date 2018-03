நீதிபதி லோயா மரணத்திற்கு மாரடைப்பு காரணமில்லை.. மனுவை விசாரிக்க ஏற்றுக்கொண்டது உச்ச நீதிமன்றம்

India

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition claiming that there is medical proof to prove that judge Loya did not die of a heart attack. The application was filed by CPIL represented by advocate, Prashant Bhushan.He told the court that he had obtained medical proof through RTI and also doctors. This proves that the judge did not die of a heart attack. The court agreed to hear the application and posted the matter for further arguments on Thursday.