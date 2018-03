மோடி ஜி! எக்ஸாம் வாரியர்ஸ் 2 எப்போ ரிலீஸ் செய்ய போறீங்க- ராகுல் கேள்வி

India

oi-Lakshmi Priya

PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students & parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers. pic.twitter.com/YmSiY0w46b

