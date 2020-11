டிடிவி தினகரன் மகள் திருமண நிச்சயத்திற்கு வந்த சொந்தங்கள்... சசிகலா ரிலீசுக்குப் பின் திருமணம்

English summary

Jayaharini, daughter of AIADMK leader DTV Dhinakaran, and Ramanathan Tulsi Ayya Vandayar, grandson of former Thanjavur Congress MP Tulsi Vandayar, are engaged to be married at a resort near Kumbakonam. Only important personalities have participated in this wedding engagement. Both families have decided that the marriage can take place after Sasikala’s release.