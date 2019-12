கர்நாடக முதல்வர் சித்தராமையா கடிகாரத்தில் நேரம் சரியில்லை!

English summary

The Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah has been the talk of the town following his Rs 70 lakh watch controversy. The opposition had raised this issue during the recent by-polls. Siddaramaiah however went on the defensive and said that it was a gift from his friend. He also went on to say that he would pay the required tax and the watch was a property of the state. Was this defence enough? Not at all since the opposition continues to hound him and many within his party who have been gunning for his ouster have decided to take this issue up to the high command.