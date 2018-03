குடிசை வீடு.. 3 வருடம்.. டங்கல் பட பாணியில் தினேஷ் கார்த்திக் வாழ்க்கையை மாற்றிய நபர்!

Tamilnadu

Ind won the final match against Bangladesh in Sri Lanka. India lifts Nidahas Trophy. Mind-blowing last two overs the match between Ind and Bangladesh has changed the result. Dinesh Karthik becomes viral on social media after India vs Bangladesh match. Abhishek Nair changes Dinesh Karthik batting style from last 3 years of practices.