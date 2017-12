மன்மோகன்சிங் மானம் முக்கியமா.. 4 சீட்டு முக்கியமா.. ராமதாஸ் பொளேர்

Tamilnadu

DMK member Raja said yesterday that, Manmohan Singh hasn't have any awareness about 2g. He also added that Manmohan thought problem would gone away if police arrested me, but he has faced lot of problems after that. Now Ramadoss replies to Raja, that 'Raja knows to do scam and to escape' he also added the Manmohan still a good person.