குலசை தசரா விழா: முத்தாரம்மனை தரிசிப்போம்... நம்பிக்கையுடன் மாலை போடும் பக்தர்கள்

English summary

Ahead of the Kulasai Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple Dasara Festival on October 26, a large number of devotees are bathing in the Kulasekharapatnam Sea to see Swami at the Mutharamman Temple. Devotees who are usually fasting usually wear tulsi garlands. But, due to fear of corona infection, the temple priests did not wear garlands for the devotees. Thus, most of thedevotees wore tulsi garlands themselves and started fasting after seeing Swami.