நெல்லை, அம்பை, கல்லிடைக்குறிச்சி பெருமாள் ஆலயங்களில் வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசி - சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு

Mayura Akilan

English summary

Lakhsof devotees witnessed the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple on Friday. Vaikunta Ekadasi as it marks the opening of the holy Paramapada Vasal at this shrine, popularly known as 'Boologa Vaikuntam.