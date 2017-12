ஹேமந்த ருதுவில் பிறந்தவர்களுக்கு ஏற்றம் தரும் ராகு!

News

English summary

Winter season is also named as Hemantha Ruthu as per Vedic astrology. This winter is of 6 seasons in India starts at the end of the Late Autumn season. There is a breezy cold that announces the arrival of winter. In contrast to summer, night appears to be longer than day as the north wind impacts over the country. It is observed that the mornings are found to be glacial and 30 minutes of sunlight would give us a level of comfort.