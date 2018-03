தனுசு ராசிக்குள் நுழையும் வீர நாயகன் செவ்வாய் - 12 ராசிக்கும் பலன்கள்

News

Mayura Akhilan

English summary

Most aggressive planet Mars enters a dual-natured last of fire sign Sagittarius from 7th March 2018, 06:53 pm. Sagittarius is a friendly sign for Mars. Now Mars joins the company of wily Saturn already moving in Sagittarius. Two strong planets having different culture are to battle it out in Sagittarius.