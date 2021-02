ரதசப்தமி நாளில் ஏன் எருக்க இலை வைத்து நீராட வேண்டும் ஏன் தெரியுமா?

English summary

Ratha Saptami This year falls on Friday, February 19, 2021 Tithi Saptami Tithi begins at 0817 on Feb 18, 2021, and ends at 10:58 on Feb 19, 2021.On the day of Ratha Saptami, devotees get up before sunrise to take a holy bath. The Ratha Saptami Snan is an important ritual of the day and should be performed at the time of Arunodaya only