முன்னோர்களின் ஆசி பெறவும் யம பயம் நீங்கவும் யம தீபம் ஏற்றுங்கள்!

A Deepak, for the God of death Yamaraj, is lit outside home on Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali to ward off any untimely death of any family members. This ritual is known as Deepdan for Yamraj. The Deepak is lit outside home during Sandhya time. It is believed that Deepdan pleases Lord Yama and he protects family members from any accidental death.