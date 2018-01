உண்மை, உழைப்பு, உயர்வு... சரவணா ஸ்டோர்ஸ் வாசகமாச்சே!

Memes

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Rajini's new website ''www.rajinimandram.org'' has lot of important things. The logo has derived from the 'Ramakrishna Math' logo. The baba symbol may be his new party symbol. At the same time Rajini has uses the same slogan of a textile company which is Unami Ulaippu Uyarvu.