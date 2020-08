சென்னையில் கட்டுக்குள் கொரோனா.. அண்டை மாவட்டங்களில் அதிகரிப்பு.. கோவை, சேலத்தில் கிடுகிடு உயர்வு

English summary

A further 5,986 people in Tamil Nadu are affected by the corona today, while the situation in Chennai is under control but has increased in neighboring districts and Coimbatore and Salem. District wise status is as follows: Chennai-1,177, Chengalpattu-462, Tiruvallur-393, Coimbatore-397, Salem-359, Kanchipuram-291, Cuddalore-270, Theni-233, Nellai-176.