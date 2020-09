கொரோனாவிற்கு தடுப்பூசி கண்டுபிடிக்கும் வரை சமூக தடுப்பூசி நம்மை காக்கும் - மோடி

English summary

PM Narendra Modi said that people not to take coronavirus lightly, wear face masks social vaccine is the best way to protect us until scientists develop a vaccine against corona. Wear a mask and follow the rule of 2 meter spacing. Stay safe and healthy. Consider the senior citizens in the family. These are all important. Prime Minister Modi digitally launches the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and e-Gopala App.