ஓலா, உபேர் கால் டாக்ஸி ஓட்டுநர்கள் காலவரையற்ற ஸ்டிரைக்... மும்பை மக்கள் கடும் பாதிப்பு!

#WATCH Mumbai taxi drivers strike: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Nandgaonkar breaks windshield of a taxi which was plying in the city pic.twitter.com/ZERyZXU68h

Ola, Uber call taxi drivers begins indefinite strike across the country, the impact seems to be less in cities like Delhi and Bengaluru Whereas Mumbai hit worsely because of no service of call taxis.