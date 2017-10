எய்யா, ராசாக்களா.. எப்பய்யா திருந்துவீங்க....சின்ன குஷ்புவை பார்க்க ஈரோட்டை திணறடித்த ரசிகர்கள்!

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

Pretty #Hansika @ihansika in #Yellow for a store launch of #ChennaiMobiles in #Erode pic.twitter.com/8iIxNm0rXq

English summary

Actress Hansika Mothwani at Erode The Chennai mobileshop inauguration, fans gathered massly at the event place and due to that heavy traffic arised.